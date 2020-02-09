Dr. Nicole Beurkens, secondhand screen time creates health concerns for kids

February 9, 2020

Dr. Nicole Beurkens is the leader of digital safety and wellbeing for kids and families. Secondhand screen time is legit, and it’s being dubbed the “new” secondhand smoking. Thirty years after the EPA warned about the dangers of secondhand smoke, research now shows that people are addicted to their screens and without even realizing, adult screen time is having a negative impact on their kids. Dr. Beurkens is a licensed clinical psychologist and board certified nutritionist, and specializes in evaluation and treatment of children with serious developmental and emotional health conditions.

www.drbeurkens.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
