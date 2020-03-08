Dr. Lois Frankel, Great audiobook, guide: Nice Girls Don’t Speak Up or Stand Out…

Dr. Lois Frankel is the President of Corporate Coaching International, a sought-after speaker as she is a recognized expert in the fields of workplace behavior and female empowerment. Her newest book in her list of “Nice Girls….” books is only in audio format: Nice Girls Don’t Speak Up or Stand Out–How to Make Your Voice Heard, Your Point Known, and Your Presence Felt. We might consider it an essential guide. As an audiobook, it can feel like you have Dr. Lois sitting on your shoulder.

www.drloisfrankel.com