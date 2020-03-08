Dr. Lois Frankel, Great audiobook, guide: Nice Girls Don’t Speak Up or Stand Out…

March 8, 2020

Dr. Lois Frankel is the President of Corporate Coaching International, a sought-after speaker as she is a recognized expert in the fields of workplace behavior and female empowerment. Her newest book in her list of “Nice Girls….” books is only in audio format: Nice Girls Don’t Speak Up or Stand Out–How to Make Your Voice Heard, Your Point Known, and Your Presence Felt. We might consider it an essential guide. As an audiobook, it can feel like you have Dr. Lois sitting on your shoulder.

www.drloisfrankel.com

Inspirational Women is a weekly podcast that features women who are leaders in their field, entrepreneurs, authors or women carving new paths in education, the environment, charities, crime prevention, health care, domestic issues, and youth outreach.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
