Dr. John Knutson, PacMed: Distinguish allergies from CoVID symptoms

May 3, 2020

Dr. John Knutson is a physician with Pac Med and with his specialties being in the fields of Allergy and Immunology, he brings good and important knowledge–afterall, knowledge is power! So, if dealing with CoVID 19, were not enough, we have allergy season going on, and that is just making our life a bit more challenging. But we get some important insights form Dr. Knutson, among them: Staying indoors really helps with controlling allergies. Going outdoors, wear a mask and glasses. Both will provide some protection from the pollen.

www.pacificmedicalcenters.org

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend’s informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

About Kate Daniels

Kate Daniels
Kate Daniels is the host of Sunday Morning Magazine and Inspirational Women.
