Dr. Anthony Fauci thrilled Brad Pitt played him on ‘SNL’: “He’s one of my favorite actors”

Doctor Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases, had none other than Brad Pitt play him on Saturday Night Live! last Saturday. And like the rest of us, Fauci thought the actor's portrayal was hilarious.

During a Monday appearance on Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Dia, the 79-year-old physician was asked his thoughts regarding Saturday’s episode. Translated from Spanish, the doctor raved about the unexpected surprise, saying, “I think he did great!”

Dr. Fauci went on, “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why, when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors.”

Adding that he thinks the Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star “is a classy guy,” Dr. Fauci mentioned how touched he was when Pitt, toward the end of his monologue, “took off his hair and thanked me and all of the health care workers.”

Fauci, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become a leading and trusted voice during the COVID-19 pandemic. That sentiment was brought up during Pitt’s opening monologue, he made sure to profusely thank Dr. Fauci for how he’s been handling the ongoing pandemic.

As for the context of Pitt’s bit, where the actor jokingly translated the meaning behind President Donald Trump’s many comments regarding the coronavirus, Fauci said “he did a pretty good job of putting everything together.”

