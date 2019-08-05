Dr. Adia Wingfield Author of “Flatlining: Race, Work, & Health Care in the New Economy” [Podcast]

August 5, 2019

Dr. Adia Harvey Wingfield is a Professor of Sociology at Washington University in St. Louis. She is also a writer, and author of two important books in the health care field, the latest: Flatlining--Race, Work, and Healthcare in the New Economy. Very readable, it's important information for anyone who cares about people, about equity, about social justice. With a lens here on the health care field, Dr. Harvey-Wingfield brings to light the backward slide that has taken place, and thus provides the direction in which we need to move.

Twitter: @AdiaHWingfield / Facebook: Adia Wingfield

