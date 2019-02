Doritos New Packaging Allows You To Keep Your Fingers Clean…By Wiping Them On The Bag.

Doritos has created a reusable terry cloth bag so you can keep your hands clean while snacking!

These bags are only going to be around for a limited time but still…this is pretty cool. Now I won’t have to wipe my hands on my pants! ๐Ÿ˜‰

