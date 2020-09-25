Doobie Vs Murray Cease & Desist

Denis Makarenko|BigStock

The Doobie Brother’s lawyer told Murray he would ordinarily make a threat of “eternal damnation,”

“It seems like the only person who uses our clients’ music without permission

more than you do is Donald Trump,” Paterno said.

Bill Murray is a comedy legend, but a hilariously brutal cease-and-desist letter he received from

a lawyer for the Doobie Brothers is what’s getting the laughs today.