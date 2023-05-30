Donut Tester? Hurry

Would getting paid to eat sweet treats be your dream job? Of course it would! As such, PlayStar is excited to share our latest dream job campaign!

With PlayStar’s home in New Jersey boasting over 800 Dunkin’ Donuts locations, but only a handful of Krispy Kreme stores, we were keen to find out once and for all which donut chain reigns supreme. With National Donut Day on June 2nd, we’re on a mission to find one lucky person to taste test *drum roll* donuts, duh!

We want to pay out $1,000 to the sweet fan who tries and rates donuts from much-loved brands across America!

To be in with the chance to win, you just have to tell us why YOU would make the perfect candidate! You will get the chance to taste our selected range of assorted donuts from the most popular donut brands in the US, such as Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ Donuts and Tim Hortons, as well as a couple of the most popular donuts from chains in the winner’s state.

The role includes:

$1,000 cash prize upon completion of the task!

Expenses to try the donuts will be covered by PlayStar including the selection of donuts and delivery to the winner’s address

The chance to have your review published on the PlayStar website

The lucky winner just needs to take some Insta-worthy photos and draft up some delicious reviews in order to receive their cash prize, it really is the perfect job!