Donut Pies

If you love the holidays but hate cooking, Krispy Kreme can help you and your kitchen.

Now through November 28,

customers can enjoy a trio of donuts that are inspired by classic American pies,

offering you some variety on at holiday table or office party.

Here’s the lineup,

Dutch Apple Pie: A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is bursting with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in streusel topping and hand decorated with an icing lattice.

Chocolate Kreme Pie: Chocolate pie lovers will rejoice in this doughnut filled with silky chocolate Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a dollop of Kreme and finished with mini-chocolate chips.

Cherry Pie: This brightly colored doughnut is topped with pie crust crumbles and a cherry filling; hand-decorated with an icing lattice, making it look and taste as sweet as cherry pie.

You can also snag two dozen donuts for $13 while supplies last on Saturday, November 23 at participating locations.

