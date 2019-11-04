Credit: BigStockPhoto

Donut Pies

November 4, 2019

If you love the holidays but hate cooking, Krispy Kreme can help you and your kitchen.

Now through November 28,

customers can enjoy a trio of donuts that are inspired by classic American pies,

offering you some variety on at holiday table or office party.

Here’s the lineup, per the press release:

  • Dutch Apple Pie: A fresh take on a fall favorite, this doughnut is bursting with apple pie filling, dipped in caramel icing, topped in streusel topping and hand decorated with an icing lattice.
  • Chocolate Kreme Pie: Chocolate pie lovers will rejoice in this doughnut filled with silky chocolate Kreme, dipped in chocolate icing, topped with a dollop of Kreme and finished with mini-chocolate chips.
  • Cherry Pie: This brightly colored doughnut is topped with pie crust crumbles and a cherry filling; hand-decorated with an icing lattice, making it look and taste as sweet as cherry pie.

You can also snag two dozen donuts for $13 while supplies last on Saturday, November 23 at participating locations.

Picture and Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

 

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.