Donut Day Tomorrow

Tomorrow, June 7 is National Donut Day – a holiday originally created in honor of the Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies,

who served donuts during World War I to soldiers.

National Donut Day Survey Data and Deals

When it comes to donut preferences, Americans prefer the classic glazed style.

What is your favorite donut type?

Glazed – 36%

Boston cream – 23%

Jelly-filled – 15%

Sprinkles – 10%

Powdered – 9%

Twist – 8%

As for favorite donut chains, Krispy Kreme tops the list, with Dunkin’ close behind:

Krispy Kreme – 42%

Dunkin’ – 38%

Tim Hortons – 7%

Daylight Donuts – 7%

Top Pot Doughnuts – 3%

Honey Dew Donuts – 3%

National Donut Day deals

Here are the retailers and restaurants offering donut specials for National Donut Day. We’ll be updating our list as more deals are announced:

Amazon: Use Amazon Coupons to save donut baking pans, like this one.

Duck Donuts: Get a free donut on June 7. Options include bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar. One per customer per day. See details.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: Get free Red Velvet Mini Donuts with purchase of two meals on June 7.

Dunkin’: Get a free classic donut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage on June 7 at participating Dunkin’ locations. See details.

Entenmann’s: Enter the National Donut Day sweepstakes for a chance at $5,000 and free donuts for a year. Enter by using the online donut maker to create your dream donut.

Hardee’s: Use this printable coupon to get free Froot Loop Mini Donuts with any purchase June 7 to 9.

Krispy Kreme: Get one free doughnut from the entire menu (no purchase necessary) at participating Krispy Kreme shops in the U.S. and Canada on June 7. If a million donuts are given away, Krispy Kreme will launch another giveaway — a free taste of the brand’s newest doughnut later in June. See details.

Kwik Trip: Rewards members will be able to redeem an exclusive coupon for one free Cake Donut, Dunker or Glazer. Just log in to your account, find the coupons tab and click “add offer.” Can be redeemed on June 7 only. See details.

LaMar’s Donuts: Get a free donut on June 7. Plus, LaMar’s is partnering with the Salvation Army and accepting donations to end child hunger.

RaceTrac: Donuts will be 50 cents each across all locations in Georgia on National Donut Day. This offer is first-come-first-served, while supplies last.

Randy’s Donuts: Every guest will receive four glazed rounds on National Donut Day (6 a.m. to noon) while supplies last. See details.

Tim Hortons: The coffee chain is celebrating Donut Day by launching a churro donut at select locations for a limited time.

Top Pot Doughnuts: The chain will celebrate National Donut Day on June 7 with a donut-eating contest, prizes and giveaways. See details.

Voodoo Doughnuts: Get the Homer Doughnut (inspired by noted connoisseur Home Simpson) for just $1 on June 7.

Walmart: Select locations will be celebrating National Donut Day with free sample coffee and donuts. Find a participating location.

Plus, New Walmart Grocery customers get $10 off their first pickup order. Stock up on Dunkin’-brand coffee, Little Debbie Donut Sticks and more, and have your order loaded into your car for free.

