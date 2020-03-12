Don’t Sing With You Hand Sanatizer

March 12, 2020

You know you are supposed to sing the ABC’s or Happy birthday so you wash your hands long enough?  Well…

As everyone works to prevent the spread of coronavirus,  some new tips have been circulating.

Like one that offered five tips for using hand sanitizer correctly, but the second tip seemed a bit confusing.

“Alcohol sanitizers work slowly,” it read. “The maximal effectiveness would be to keep the hands wet for 3 to 4 minutes.”

But NO according to the CDC, when using hand sanitizer, you should “Rub hands together, until hands feel dry…

This should take around 20 seconds.

The Centers for Disease Control have a guide for the best practices for hand washing and using hand sanitizer.

They say that washing your hands is definitely the best way to keep your hands clean of germs,

but hand sanitizer can be an effective option in a pinch.

But not don’t leave on hands for three to four minutes!

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

 

 

 

About Laurie Hardie

Avatar
Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only