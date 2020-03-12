Don’t Sing With You Hand Sanatizer

You know you are supposed to sing the ABC’s or Happy birthday so you wash your hands long enough? Well…

As everyone works to prevent the spread of coronavirus, some new tips have been circulating.

Like one that offered five tips for using hand sanitizer correctly, but the second tip seemed a bit confusing.

“Alcohol sanitizers work slowly,” it read. “The maximal effectiveness would be to keep the hands wet for 3 to 4 minutes.”

But NO according to the CDC, when using hand sanitizer, you should “Rub hands together, until hands feel dry…

This should take around 20 seconds.”

The Centers for Disease Control have a guide for the best practices for hand washing and using hand sanitizer.

They say that washing your hands is definitely the best way to keep your hands clean of germs,

but hand sanitizer can be an effective option in a pinch.

But not don’t leave on hands for three to four minutes!

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069