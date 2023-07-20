Don’t Look Up if You are Driving

zigmunds|BigStock

Lot’s of distractions in the South Sound this weekend with the JBLM Air show.

Distracted driving is usually caused by things drivers are doing in their cars, but it’ll be what’s outside their windows causing the problems this weekend in the Sound South.

This is the ultimate distraction for drivers, high-performance military jets doing wild maneuvers right over the freeway and in your sight line.

For the first time in seven years, Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) is holding its air show. And with the way southbound Interstate 5 bends through the area from Tacoma, drivers are pointed right at the airfield, which puts the action right in front of you, and you can see the jets from miles away.

