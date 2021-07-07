In case this isn’t common sense, the CDC has created a pool video.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a splash on social media when it warned

Americans against swimming with diarrhea this summer.

“Don’t leave your mark at the pool this summer!”

the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted on Twitter ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.

“It only takes one person with diarrhea to contaminate the entire pool,”

the agency added, along with a gif of a girl going down a slide while leaving

an unmistakable brown streak in her wake.

In another post, it wrote: “Diarrhea and swimming don’t mix!

Along with the message is a cartoon image of a girl submerged in a toilet bowl

while wearing swimming goggles and a snorkel.

“If you wouldn’t do this …,” the adjoining caption reads, “… then why would you do THIS?”

But wait…. there’s more.

On the serious side, the CDC also posted a link for a description of how germs spread in recreational water.

