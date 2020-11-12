Don’t Be Late! This is Too Funny….

Photo Credit: Bigstock

A french school has asked that parents bringing their kids to school late not toss them over a locked gate. For reals!

French school bans tardy parents from throwing kids over gate https://t.co/l56vhZQq1e pic.twitter.com/rwUedfJBtX — New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2020

I get it. They’re luckier than we. The lock down restrictions aren’t quite a strict in Europe (yet) as they have been. Kids are going back to school buildings and parents don’t have to be home schoolers any more.

I’d be getting them to school in any means possible!

“You’re going to be late for school”

“But Mommy… it’s Saturday”

“Yup… don’t miss the bus”

