Donnie Wahlberg roasts Jenny McCarthy’s vocal chops after singing clip goes viral

Michael Becker / FOX

Donnie Wahlberg roasted wife Jenny McCarthy after she seemingly belted out a song during the most recent episode of The Masked Singer.

For those wondering if those soaring vocals really belonged to the 49-year-old actress, Donnie claims his wife doesn’t possess that particular talent.

“Dear @MaskedSingerFOX, I will confirm that @JennyMcCarthy can’t really sing like this,” he tweeted out on Thursday. He then took a swipe at Ken Jeong, who also serves as judge on the singing competition series, when announcing that Jenny could “probably sing better” than him, but “barely.”

The New Kids on the Block singer concluded, “I won’t confirm if it’s @carrieunderwood wearing a @JennyMcCarthy mask or if @JennyMcCarthy’s miming @carrieunderwood’s voice.”

Jenny later admitted that she wasn’t actually singing in the now-viral clip and that she had stolen Carrie Underwood‘s vocals.

“Did you guess whose voice this was? Hint: She has THE MOST beautiful voice in the world. It’s the amazing, insanely talented @carrieunderwood She so FREAKING talented! Love you girl!,” she tweeted.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

