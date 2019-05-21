Donnie Wahlberg Cries While Watching… The Bachelor

No kidding… Donnie’s wife Jenny McCarthy spilled the beans on him.

.@DonnieWahlberg just admitted that he cries while watching #TheBachelor. Oh! And he loves The Bachelor 😂😭 #NKOTB pic.twitter.com/CRqKCgvx1S — Lizzette Rodriguez (@lizzettejannett) June 9, 2016

So do women REALLY want a sensitive guy? Someone who hasn’t stopped bawling their eyes out since he saw Titanic for the first time in 1997?

I’ll admit the Big Bang Theory finale made me a little misty. Does THAT count? Ha, ha, ha.

