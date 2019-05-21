Credit: DFree | BigStockPhoto.com

Donnie Wahlberg Cries While Watching… The Bachelor

May 21, 2019

No kidding… Donnie’s wife Jenny McCarthy spilled the beans on him.

So do women REALLY want a sensitive guy?  Someone who hasn’t stopped bawling their eyes out since he saw Titanic for the first time in 1997?

I’ll admit the Big Bang Theory finale made me a little misty.  Does THAT count?  Ha, ha, ha.

Oh and remember Shellie Hart has FREE tickets to see Donnie and the boys from NKOTB on the Mix Tape Tour every day just after noon this week.

