Donna Summer’s personal collection of memorabilia and more going under the hammer next month

Items from the late Donna Summer, including Gold records, photos, costumes and more, are going under the hammer next month.

Famed auction house Christie’s is selling The Collection of Donna Summer starting on June 15. The sale features the handwritten lyrics for “On the Radio,” photos, a Gold single for “Last Dance,” a Platinum award for “Macarthur Park,” a photo proof from the shoot for her album Bad Girls, unused tickets to a 1979 concert, her own hand-drawn costume designs, Polaroid photos she took at home and while traveling, and some of her many original paintings.

The collection will also be on view at Christie’s New York. The auction coincides with the debut of the documentary Love to Love You, Donna Summer, which starts streaming on Saturday via HBO and Max, formerly HBO Max.

Online bidding will be open from June 15 to June 29, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Save the Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

