Donate to Hurricane Dorian

It’s tough seeing all that’s happening across the country from the forces of Mother Nature. But that doesn’t mean you can’t support those on the ground helping hurricane victims! Here’s a list of some local and national relief efforts in case you want to donate!
About Mandi Ringgenberg
Mandi is the digital content coordinator and has worked at WARM for cumulative over three years, previously in promotions. She loves radio, TV and film and of course, writing. She has worked in college radio as a disc jockey and created award-winning podcasts. Mandi is originally from Alaska, but claims Seattle her home. Connect with her on Instagram @mandiringg!
