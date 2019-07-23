Donate To A “Space Themed” Wedding And Get A Book Of Love Poems

Seattle native Amanda Knox is asking for help to pay for her wedding.

Knox is set to marry Christopher Robinson next year, but the couple says they spent their wedding funds on

Knox’s return trip to Italy last month to speak at a criminal justice summit.

It was her first trip back since being acquitted of the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher.

The couple says they had to finance the trip themselves, so they set up this registry asking for donations

to cover the cost of a unique space-themed wedding.

“We weren’t expecting to be planning a wedding and Amanda’s first ever return trip to Italy at the same time,”

they . “But when the Italy Innocence Project invited Amanda to speak at their inaugural

wrongful convictions event, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity.”

Donors can put money toward the venue, set pieces, lighting, special effects and a live band, among many other items.

In return, the couple will give donors a signed copy of their book of love poems.

