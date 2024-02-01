Donate $50 to Name a Cat After Your Ex, But Wait There’s More

LeniKovaleva|BigStock

A New Jersey animal shelter is offering an outlet for jilted lovers on Valentine’s Day.

Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, New Jersey, announced on Instagram the launch of its “Neuter Your Ex” donation event for Valentine’s Day, where a person can donate $50 to the shelter to have a feral cat named after their ex and then neutered.

“The cat will then be spayed or neutered before being released back to their colony as part of our trap-neuter-return (TNR) program,” Homeward Bound added on social media about the promotion.

“It’s absolutely taken off,” the director says the idea for the special came from a shelter volunteer, and the tagline “some things shouldn’t breed” was created after the initial idea.

He believes the event is popular because it’s “so relatable to people.”

“Because whether they want to talk about it openly or not, I think an image or a name comes into their mind [when they think of the slogan],” he said. “So it’s just kind of taken off, and we’re certainly appreciative of the attention that it can bring to these animals.”

