Don McLean reacts to Taylor Swift breaking “American Pie’s” nearly-50-year record on the ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100

Don McLean is tipping his hat to Taylor Swift after she broke the record he set on the Billboard Hot 100 almost 50 years ago.

Since 1972, Don’s eight-minute and 34-second classic “American Pie (Parts I & II)” held the title for the lengthiest song to hit number one. Well, that longstanding record was broken this week when Taylor’s 10-minute and 13-second song, “All Too Well,” bowed atop the Hot 100.

“There is something to be said for a great song that has staying power,” 76-year-old McLean said in a statement to ABC Audio. “‘American Pie’ remained on top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry. Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that #1 spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.”

Taylor’s 10-minute-plus recording of “All Too Well” is featured as a bonus track on Red (Taylor’s Version﻿), which she released November 12.

