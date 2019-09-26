Credit: | BigStockPhoto.com

Domino’s Pizza Is Hiring A Taste Tester For $30/Hour!

September 26, 2019

The only stipulation…you have to work in Australia.

Domino’s is looking for a candidate who is “a little bit crunchy, but mostly warm and soft on the inside.”  The perfect candidate would also possess the following qualities:

• Never met a carb they didn’t like

• Does not identify as a vampire

• Understands the perfect ‘crunch to softness’ ratio

The taste tester would work out of the company’s headquarters in Brisbane, Australia.

Those interested in applying must do an online survey explaining in 200 words why they’re the perfect candidate for the job.  You can also submit a 30-second video clip explaining your qualifications.

The application deadline is October 7.

