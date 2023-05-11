Dolly’s Stacked Track List

First song comes out today.

Last year, Dolly Parton was announced as a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, despite her public statements to not be considered — as she thought the other nominees deserved it more. The voters picked Parton anyway, so she accepted it, with a twist. While on the stage, she revealed she would be making a rock cover album titled Rockstar, which would include collaborations with artists in that genre.

Now, Parton has shared not one but four of the album’s various covers — and fans are LOVING it. Keeping her original energy, she is seen riding on a motorcycle in a leather jumpsuit, driving in a car with a cheetah-print steering wheel, rocking out on an electric guitar, and channeling her inner Kiss member.

In addition to the cover reveals Parton posted a teaser on her social media, where past clips of herself play on a tv graphic. “Who’s ready to rock?!” she captioned. Last but certainly not least, she also shared the tracklist and release date.

Check out the full list below.

1. “Rockstar” (feat. Richie Sambora)

2. “World On Fire”

3. “Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)

4. “Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)

5. “Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)

6. “Long As I Can See The Light” (feat. John Fogerty)

7. “Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)

8. “I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)

9. “What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)

10. “Purple Rain”

11. “Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)

12. “I Hate Myself For Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)

13. “Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)

14. “Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)

15. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)

16. “Keep On Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)

17. “Heart Of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)

18. “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” (feat. Elton John)

19. “Tried To Rock And Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)

20. “Stairway To Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)

21. “We Are The Champions”

22. “Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)

23. “My Blue Tears” (feat. Simon Le Bon)

24. “What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)

25. “You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)

26. “Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)

27. “Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)

28. “I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)

29. “Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)

30. “Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

