Dolly Parton releases “Wrecking Ball” cover with Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton has released a new duet with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

The two teamed up for a cover of Miley’s 2013 chart-topping hit “Wrecking Ball.” It’s the seventh single from Dolly’s forthcoming 30-track Rockstar album, the singer’s first rock album, out November 17.

“When I heard ‘Wrecking Ball’ I almost wept in my car,” Dolly shared in a statement. “When it started into the chorus it hit me like a wrecking ball! I thought how great can a song be and how great can Miley Cyrus be?”

She added, “I thought, I have to have that song on my rock album and I have to have Miley sing it with me! I love it and I hope you do!”

Miley also shared a note on how special the collaboration is to her.

“I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dollys music & it’s an honor to hear her singing one of my songs,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with Dolly.

She continued, “I love you Aunt Dolly! I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We’re ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Doll Baby, Miley.”

