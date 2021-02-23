Dolly Declines Statue

For the most “Dolly Parton” reason.

A native Tennessean, Parton is proud of her state.

She has invested in Tennessee business and opened multiple entertainment facilities,

including the famous Dollywood, which sees nearly three million visitors a year.

But Dolly Parton asked the Tennessee Legislature to kindly not make a statue of her,

which is the most Dolly Parton thing she could possibly do!

“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal

is appropriate at this time,”

She signs off with “In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”

Full Story: HERE

Video: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069