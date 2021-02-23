Dolly Declines Statue

For the most “Dolly Parton” reason.
A native Tennessean, Parton is proud of her state.
She has invested in Tennessee business and opened multiple entertainment facilities,
including the famous Dollywood, which sees nearly three million visitors a year.
But Dolly Parton asked the Tennessee Legislature to kindly not make a statue of her,
which is the most Dolly Parton thing she could possibly do!
“Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal
is appropriate at this time,”
She signs off with “In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud.”
