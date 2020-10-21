Dogs Will Go Through Midlife Crisis Too

Photo Credit: Bigstock

First of all happy #WetNoseWednesday! Now, I’m not sure how I feel about this. I mean… it’s nice to have some company. But kind of sad at the same time.

Dogs will lose interest in new things and generally feel jaded? Really? That’s NOT been my experience and I’ve had amazing, lovable, beautiful dogs that pee a little when I get home all my life. So study be darned I say!!

Now if they told me the dogs midlife crisis included suddenly trying skinny jeans and buying a Corvette convertible… maybe I’d buy that.