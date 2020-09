Lilun|BigStock

Two year old Arnold is a Weimaraner, with high anxiety.

Enter Frank, a miniature Dachshund!

Arnold and Frank hit it off right away, and now Arnold

has become confident again.

And Frank, well Arnold potty trained him.

Just like humans, sometimes dog’s need a little support too.

