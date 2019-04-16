https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ss_9_INF_20

Dog Rescued Over 100 Miles Out In The Ocean!

Oil rig workers noticed something in the water that shouldn’t of been there…a tired up swimming!

Oil workers about 135 miles off the coast of Thailand saw something in the water that shouldn’t have been there: a tired dog, swimming.

The pooch made it to the rig, where workers eventually hoisted him to safety. It’s not clear how the dog got so far out to sea, but the best guess is that he fell off a boat in the Gulf of Thailand.

The dog—nicknamed Boonrod, or survivor—was rescued on Friday, and a ship brought him back to shore for a checkup Monday morning.

If nobody claims the dog, a member of the Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production team plans to adopt him.

 

