Does your zipcode fit your profile?

“Urban Chic”, “Dorms to Diplomas”, “Metro Renters”, “Boomburbs”. “Young and Restless”. According to this site, your zipcode implies you have a certain personality type. Does your ‘hood fit your profile?
About Dianna Rose
Dianna has been with Warm 106,9 hosting on Sundays since March 2012. She's been on the air in Seattle since 1999, when she moved up from LA to become Music Director/on-air at Smooth Jazz KWJZ. She's also a voice-over artist, travel enthusiast, vegan and passionate about animal causes, is studying for a Masters in Music Therapy and Mental Health Counseling, and a devoted mother to her son.
Related Articles
Valentine’s Day on Thursday? Huh?
February 10, 2019
Cold outside? Warm inside!
February 10, 2019
You could own a piece of Northwest Rock Music history!
January 13, 2019