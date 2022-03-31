Does Your Pooch Have a Popular Name?

Kokhanchikov|BigStock

When naming a new puppy, some owners can spend hours searching through names and their meanings.

While others might hold off until they bring their new pet home, waiting for their personality to shine through before naming them.

The Kennel Club Pet Insurance has revealed the most popular dog names for 2022 so far, with the name Boris falling off their list.

Over the last five years, the UK’s favourite dog names have largely stayed the same, with Bella, Willow, Daisy and Lola coming out on top for female pets, and Teddy, Milo, Buddy and Reggie leading the charge for male dogs.

Top 10 male puppy names:

Teddy Milo Buddy Puppy Reggie Cooper Loki Max Charlie Bailey

Top 10 female puppy names:

Bella Willow Daisy Lola Ruby Poppy Rosie Mabel Bonnie Nala

Is it weird that I want my pup to have an original name, more than a popular one?

