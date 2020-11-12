Does Your Elf on the Shelf Need a Mask?

Lulu877|BigStock

Just in time for the holidays, Moose’s Mission recently announced its Christmas fundraiser. If you need to wear a mask, so does your Elf on the Shelf this holiday season.

Moose’s Mission, the local non-profit organization that provides blankets

and toys for dogs in shelters and rescues,

is now offering masks for those pesky household elves.

Founder and Avon resident Jenny McClear recently posted

on the organization’s Facebook page that masks are now available

in a variety of patterns to perfectly outfit your elf.

Masks cost $5, and 100 percent of the sales go toward Moose’s Mission

of fulfilling Christmas Wishlist items for local shelters and rescues,

including the Friendship Animal Protective League and Safe Harbor Animal Rescue.

