Does warming weather affect COVID-19’s spread?

May 12, 2020

SUNG YOON JO/iStock(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump has declared that the COVID-19 virus will weaken in warmer temperatures, just like the flu.  But will it? 

Health officials are looking into how the virus behaves in hot and cold weather. Most notably, New York City remains the epicenter of the pandemic — which is considerably colder than the state of California, which saw the earliest cases of COVID-19.   

While the Big Apple does have a larger population than California’s most densely populated city — Los Angeles — the Golden State has seen far fewer cases: about a fifth of the number seen in the state of New York, despite the virus first arriving on the West Coast.

As for Florida, which is the home of several cities with similar demographics and densities as New York City, the state also reported a much lower infection rate: 14,000 cases, compared to NYC’s 179,000 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As for a warmer state that reported its first case around the same time as New York, like Texas, the disparities are also visible.  Texas recorded nearly 39,000 cases versus New York’s 335,000. 

Public health expert Ali Mokdad, the chief strategy officer for population health at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, says temperature may play a role in slowing COVID-19’s transmission.

“For every increase in heat of 1 degree Celsius (the equivalent of 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit), we are seeing about 2% decline in transmission,” said Mokdad. “We find this relationship in our data and possibly it would be more when the weather warms up this month.”

Researchers are looking into how aggressive the virus reacts to outside temperature, as well as humidity.  They also aren’t ruling out tourism as a contributing factor of the virus’ spread, since New York City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only