Does the New Alexa Sound Familiar?

sharomka|BigStock

Alexa just got even more personality.

Beginning Thursday, users of Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa can choose to have

the device speak in the voices of Shaquille O’Neal and Melissa McCarthy.

The pair join “Pulp Fiction” star Samuel L. Jackson, 72, as alternative voice options for devices.

“I just wanted to add my personality to the Alexa experience,” O’Neal, 49, told Variety of his decision

to lend his audio likeness to the voluntary wiretap. “I think the fans are gonna love it.

They’re going to see a unique side of me.”

McCarthy offered a similarly earnest comment regarding giving voice to the

AI-based recording and instructional device.

“That’s right folks, get ready for the vocal stylings of this nasal Midwestern gal!”

the 50-year-old comedian and “Bridesmaids” star said in a statement provided to Variety by Amazon.

“I am so excited to join the Alexa family.

It’s been such a fun experience working on this project. I

hope you all enjoy all my dad jokes! Fun fact — if you hear a slide whistle,

it’s my personal one that I brought with me to the recording studio!”

Among the personalized phrases that McCarthy offers in lieu of a feminized android are

“I wish I had an exotic name like Svetlana or Giselle.

But you can call me Melissa” and “Hey, remember when you said to set that alarm for you?

Um — this is the alarm going off. So, you’ve been alarmed.”

Full Story: HERE

