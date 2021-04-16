Laurie Blog

Does Fido Need a Job?

The position comes with a $20,000 salary, healthcare (pet insurance), and stock options.

In an adorable recruitment video, “Busch Guy” interviews pups to fill the position.

A Chief Tasting Officer’s duties include leading the expansion of Dog Brew’s flavor portfolio,

taste-testing, and serving as an ambassador for the product.

The search is on to fill the executive position, which will be an integral

part of Busch Dog Brew’s expansion.

Dog owners can submit their furry friends for the role on social media

by posting their pet’s photo and qualifications with the hashtag #BuschCTOcontest.

“In order to get the job, your pup needs to possess a refined palate, an outstanding sense of smell,

and must be a ‘very good’ boy or girl,” this is part of the job description.

Full Story and video: HERE

