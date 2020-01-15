Credit: BigStockPhoto

Do You Want Crickets With Those Fries?

January 15, 2020

OK, so we’re not talking about the actual, full-bodied insect on your side of fries.

That being said … Boise Fry Company, based in Idaho, said Tuesday that it’s adding gourmet cricket-based seasonings to its salt lineup.

The locally acclaimed restaurant says it’s teaming up Orchestra Provisions, which makes the seasoning.

The seasoning roster (with a dash of crickets) includes four new flavors:

  1. Togarashi Salt
  2. Sichuan Pepper Salt
  3. Cajun Salt
  4. Za’atar Salt

If you’re feeling adventurous, the new salts are available now at the restaurant’s five locations in Idaho.

