Do You Want Crickets With Those Fries?

OK, so we’re not talking about the actual, full-bodied insect on your side of fries.
That being said … Boise Fry Company, based in Idaho, said Tuesday that it’s adding gourmet cricket-based seasonings to its salt lineup.
The locally acclaimed restaurant says it’s teaming up Orchestra Provisions, which makes the seasoning.
The seasoning roster (with a dash of crickets) includes four new flavors:
- Togarashi Salt
- Sichuan Pepper Salt
- Cajun Salt
- Za’atar Salt
If you’re feeling adventurous, the new salts are available now at the restaurant’s five locations in Idaho.
Full Story: HERE
