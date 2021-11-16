Do You Tell Your Pet Little White Lies?

Luljo|BigStock

Eight in 10 people feel guilty when they lie to their pets.

Are you one of those pet owners who disguises a trip to the vet as an innocent walk in the park?

Forty-three percent are not always honest with their pets about why they need to stop walking or playing with them. Another 38 percent have told a pet they’re going to the park, but made a beeline to the vet instead. At the same time, nearly seven in 10 people believe their pets know when they are being lied to.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Vetster, the survey also found that over two-thirds of respondents need only look at their pets to know they did something wrong as pet parents

At the same time, eight in 10 respondents think their pets use guilt to their advantage. Fifty-six percent have noticed their pets faking or exaggerating an injury or mood for attention — and 58 percent “often” or “always” believe them at first.

Pet guilt goes both ways

Although half the poll will give their pets an accurate time of when they’ll return, nine in 10 often feel guilty about leaving them alone. According to their owners, pets also appear to feel shame, but for different reasons — including chewing on or scratching furniture and objects (56%), causing things to fall or break (53%), and peeing somewhere they shouldn’t (52%).

Pet parents know their pals have done something wrong when they give them “guilty eyes” (70%), lower their head (57%), or take on a submissive posture (52%).

