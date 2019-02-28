Do You Know What a Dutch Reach Is?

The new Washington Driver Guide (pdf 2.56 mb) came out earlier this month. A section has been added on the “Dutch Reach”

The “Dutch Reach” – popularized in the Netherlands –

Advises drivers and passengers EXITING vehicles to use their far hand to reach across their body and open the vehicle door.

Reaching across causes a person to turn their body and helps them see any nearby bicyclists in the process.

This also prevents drivers from opening vehicle doors too fast and helps prevent a passing driver from tearing off your vehicle door.

Several updates also were made to both the motorist, motorcyclist and bicyclist responsibility and rules sections – to ensure all travelers know the laws pertaining to themselves and others. The guide includes a number of expanded safety tips.

Also includes information on:

Work Zone Safety

Washington State Ferries

Railroad Crossing Safety

Paper copies are available at any state driver licensing office.

Access drivers guide for drivers, bicyclists and wheelchairs: HERE