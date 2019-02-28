Credit: Kzenon | BigStockPhoto.com

Do You Know What a Dutch Reach Is?

 

 

The new Washington Driver Guide (pdf 2.56 mb) came out earlier this month.  A section has been added on the “Dutch Reach”
The “Dutch Reach” – popularized in the Netherlands –

Advises drivers and passengers EXITING vehicles to use their far hand to reach across their body and open the vehicle door.

Reaching across causes a person to turn their body and helps them see any nearby bicyclists in the process.

This also prevents drivers from opening vehicle doors too fast and helps prevent a passing driver from tearing off your vehicle door.

Several updates also were made to both the motorist, motorcyclist and bicyclist responsibility and rules sections – to ensure all travelers know the laws pertaining to themselves and others. The guide includes a number of expanded safety tips.

Also includes information on:

  • Work Zone Safety
  • Washington State Ferries
  • Railroad Crossing Safety

Paper copies are available at any state driver licensing office.

Access drivers guide for drivers, bicyclists and wheelchairs: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.