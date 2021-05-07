Do You Have a Gerber Baby?

Wollwerth Imagery|Big Stock

Will your baby be the next Gerber Baby Spokesbaby?

To celebrate the 11th anniversary of the Gerber Photo Search program,

the 2021 PhotoSearch Winner and Spokesbaby will also be named its first-ever Chief Growing Officer.

To enter your baby, they should be between the ages of 0 and 48 months old.

Qualifications for this position include:

Infectious giggle

Ability to warm hearts

Passion for being the center of attention

Between the ages of 0 and 48 months

Demonstrate a shining personality and expressiveness

The Chief Growing Officer will help make big kid decisions.

The prize package includes the opportunity to be featured on Gerber’s social media

channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, a $25,000 cash prize,

and a selection of Gerber products to ensure that all babies get off to the best possible start.

Entries can be submitted through May 10 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Parents or legal guardians are encouraged to submit their little one’s photo and application

at for a chance to have their little one named Gerber’s very

first honorary Chief Growing Officer and Spokesbaby for the year.

So much easier to enter than when my kids were babies!!!

