DIY Projects People Regret Doing The MOST.

It’s a new year and you want to spruce up the house right? Well before you dive into that DIY project…make sure you are POSITIVE you don’t want to just leave it to the experts!

I was THINKING about doing a little plumbing project but then my wife knocked some sense into me and made me realize that I was just going to do more harm than good so we called the experts…and I’m SO glad I did because it turned out to be a deeper issue than originally thought and I didn’t have half of the tools and items needed for the project.

This new survey reveals the projects people regret DIY-ing the most.

The projects with the most regret attached were installing floor tiles, followed by replacing the ceiling, refinishing hardwood floors, installing carpet and finishing the basement.

Full story HERE.