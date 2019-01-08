Credit: Aaron Amat | BigStockPhoto.com

DIY Projects People Regret Doing The MOST.

It’s a new year and you want to spruce up the house right? Well before you dive into that DIY project…make sure you are POSITIVE you don’t want to just leave it to the experts!

I was THINKING about doing a little plumbing project but then my wife knocked some sense into me and made me realize that I was just going to do more harm than good so we called the experts…and I’m SO glad I did because it turned out to be a deeper issue than originally thought and I didn’t have half of the tools and items needed for the project.

This new survey reveals the projects people regret DIY-ing the most.

The projects with the most regret attached were installing floor tiles, followed by replacing the ceiling, refinishing hardwood floors, installing carpet and finishing the basement.

 

Full story HERE.

About AJ

Your afternoon host AJ has been in Seattle for over 5 years and SO much has happened in his life since moving here. He and his wife of 7 years Nicole, had their first baby (Max...he is now 2) and they bought their first home here. When AJ isn't on the air, at a sporting event supporting one of our local teams (ESPECIALLY the Sounders and Seahawks) or hosting an event for one of the organizations that he works with including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, March For Babies, Susan G Komen and Washington Trails Association, he is more than likely climbing a mountain! "I love everything this place has to offer, from world-class entertainment, to the incredible food to all of its natural beauty with so many amazing mountains and trails at our doorstep! I LOVE the Pacific Northwest and am proud to call it home and do what I love to do with an incredible group of people."
