DIY: EASY Graham Cracker Gingerbread Houses [video]

While an awesome tradition, making gingerbread houses from scratch is quite a task:)  Would suggest making the gingerbread (and btw you cut the pieces by pattern before you bake) days before you actually sit and decorate.  And probably a good idea if you make extra pieces as the gingerbread you make from scratch soooooooooo much better than the box-kits.

One of my favorite ways to enjoy them in a LARGER than life way is Gingerbread Village in Seattle (HERE)

Gingerbread Recipe and Templates (HERE)

I do think the kits are the way to go, and I always buy extra candy for decorating.  Top 5 gingerbread box-kits (HERE).

And one of the EASIEST to make, is a gingerbread house out of graham crackers!  Check it out…

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
