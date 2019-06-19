Credit: BigStockPhoto

Ditd You Know There Is A “Right Whale?”

June 19, 2019

Right whales make sounds described as gunshot calls, upcalls, screams and warbles.

Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say they have recorded singing by a rare right whale for the first time.

Humpback, bowhead and other whales previously have been recorded singing. Right whales have been recorded making individual sounds.

Full Story and picture: HERE

I am actually a little embarassed!! I had no idea there was a whale with this name, and I grew up on an Island!!!

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
