Ditd You Know There Is A “Right Whale?”

Right whales make sounds described as gunshot calls, upcalls, screams and warbles.

Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say they have recorded singing by a rare right whale for the first time.

Humpback, bowhead and other whales previously have been recorded singing. Right whales have been recorded making individual sounds.

Full Story and picture: HERE

I am actually a little embarassed!! I had no idea there was a whale with this name, and I grew up on an Island!!!

