Distillery accidentally sells gin bottles containing hand sanitizer

June 10, 2020

Jeremy Poland/iStock(MELBOURNE) — It seems workers at a gin distillery in Australia might have been hitting the sauce themselves after it was discovered that they accidentally shipped gin bottles filled with hand sanitizer instead of alcohol.

The the Apollo Bay Distillery outside Melbourne posted a product safety recall on its Facebook page Monday, warning people that the bottles, which contain 1.45 percent glycerol and 0.125 percent hydrogen peroxide, isn’t lethal if consumed, but it can cause nausea, headaches, dizziness, vomiting and diarrhea.

Like many alcohol distilleries around the world, Apollo Bay had previously converted part of its facility into hand sanitizer production to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia has done relatively well managing the pandemic, reporting just 7,276 cases and 102 deaths to date, according to Johns Hopkins University.

