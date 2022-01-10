Disney’s ﻿’Encanto’ soundtrack ﻿is now the number-one album in the country

Disney

What else can Disney’s Encanto do? The movie’s soundtrack dethroned Adele‘s powerhouse album 30 to claim the number-one spot on the Billboard 200.

The album is now the first soundtrack to become the top-selling album in the country since Frozen II dominated the chart in 2019. It’s also the sixth soundtrack overall to top the Billboard 200. Encanto was streamed over 87.6 million times over the past week and sold 11,000 physical copies.

Billboard notes that the 10-track Encanto album first appeared on the album chart in 197th place on December 11th. It spent several weeks climbing out of the bottom 100 before soaring from 110th to seventh place on last week’s chart, after the movie left theaters and premiered on the Disney+ streaming service. It’s only the third album in Billboard history to debut in 197th place or below before going to number one. The other two albums to accomplish this feat are Led Zeppelin‘s Led Zeppelin II and The Monkees‘ Headquarters.

Encanto‘s songs have also made waves on social media with two of its hits, “Surface Pressure” and “We Don’t Talk about Bruno,” went viral on social media. Both “Pressure” and “Bruno” bowed on the Billboard Hot 100 last week, and the outlet predicts their placements will jump higher on the songs chart when it updates again on January 15.

Encanto, which features music written by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, debuted in theaters on November 24 and just won the Golden Globe for best animated feature. It’s streaming now on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

