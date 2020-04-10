Disney Takes it Up a Notch! Dole Whip Recipe!!!

Disney has been SUPER generous lately. While the theme parks have been closed to help stop the spread of covid-19 earlier this week Mickey shared the recipe for their world famous churros… and now, you can get your Dole Whip on!!!

Disney Shares At-Home Dole Whip Recipe During Extended Parks Closurehttps://t.co/8kZM9sJxhM pic.twitter.com/Slk0QHc6PN — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) April 9, 2020

I think i might modify that recipe JUST a little bit after 5 o’clock today. My extra ingredient is love…. and about an ounce and a half of Tito’s Handmade Vodka! Make that 2 ounces… it’s the weekend.