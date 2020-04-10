Credit: jcamilobernal | BigStockPhoto.com

Disney Takes it Up a Notch! Dole Whip Recipe!!!

April 10, 2020

Disney has been SUPER generous lately.  While the theme parks have been closed to help stop the spread of covid-19 earlier this week Mickey shared the recipe for their world famous churros… and now, you can get your Dole Whip on!!!

 

I think i might modify that recipe JUST a little bit after 5 o’clock today.  My extra ingredient is love…. and about an ounce and a half of Tito’s Handmade Vodka!  Make that 2 ounces… it’s the weekend.

