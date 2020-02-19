Credit: BigStockPhoto

Disney Selling New BOOZY Dole Whip Float… Yes those words are AWESOME!

February 19, 2020

Let’s hope the drink is as amazing as the headline!  Dole Whip pineapple soft serve, passion fruit orange guava juice and sprinkled with Pop Rocks candy.  Here’s the clincher:  It comes with a shot of coconut rum.  YES please!! 

Click HERE for the awesomeness that is the new Boozy Dole Whip Float!

I hate to break your heart though.  For now it’s only available in Florida at Disney World’s Polynesian Resort. But Disney listens.  I bet if we raise enough of a holler we could get it somewhere at Disneyland’s California Adventure.

Just sayin’… it may be worth a tweet or two to the Mouse People!

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
