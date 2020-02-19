Disney Selling New BOOZY Dole Whip Float… Yes those words are AWESOME!

Let’s hope the drink is as amazing as the headline! Dole Whip pineapple soft serve, passion fruit orange guava juice and sprinkled with Pop Rocks candy. Here’s the clincher: It comes with a shot of coconut rum. YES please!!
I hate to break your heart though. For now it’s only available in Florida at Disney World’s Polynesian Resort. But Disney listens. I bet if we raise enough of a holler we could get it somewhere at Disneyland’s California Adventure.
Just sayin’… it may be worth a tweet or two to the Mouse People!