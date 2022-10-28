Disney Debuts First Animated Heroine to Struggle with Body Image

Reflect, a new short film on Disney+, explores the challenges young people often face with body image, and fans are praising the concept.

An episode in the latest season of Short Circuit Experimental Films, the story centers around Bianca, who feels out of place in her ballet class and worries she is lesser-than her classmates.

Battling her reflection, she channels her inner strength to help overcome her self-doubt by immersing herself in dance.

She eventually comes to appreciate the body that had before caused her feel unsure of herself.

Director Hillary Bradfield, who worked as a storyboard artist on Avatar: The Way of Water, says it’s all about body positivity.

“I feel like I’m a very body-positive person in principle,” she said in the series.

“But when it’s on a personal level it’s a lot harder to be body positive.”

The new programming was created to give a voice to a wider variety of people and stories — any of the artists at Disney Animation Studios can pitch an idea and have an opportunity to create their own short film.

So far, Reflect has received a lot of praise by fans who can relate to Bianca’s character.

Tweets:

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL! Disney+ FINALLY made a short with a Plus Size lead!” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Let’s just say I was SOBBING.”

Another commenter responded with a similar sentiment.

“16 year old me needed this Disney short before I quit ballet because I didn’t want to be the fat girl in class anymore.”

Full Story

Youtube: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069