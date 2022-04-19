Discount for Locking up Phone

Xavier Lorenzo|BigStock

Phones in Jail just for an hour or so!!!

A restaurant in Kent, England is offering to knock 20 percent off their customers’ bills—but only if they’re willing to lock their cell phones in a tiny tabletop jail cell. Diners will be given the keys to the little phone jail, but their iPhones and Androids will have to be padlocked inside for the duration of their meal.

“We often people-watch in the restaurant and see families come in and they are on their phones,” Spice Fusion manager Rajeev Gupte says “A couple of years ago we had a large group come in for lunch and I noticed something was different. As I watched them, I realized they were all engaged talking to each other, none of them had their phones in their hands.”

“We want to bring back good old conversations,” Tea Terrace director Rowena Shouly said at the time. “Very often we see guests, especially families with tweens or teenagers, not engaging in conversation because the children are on their smart phones. Or sometimes, friends would be busy posting photos of themselves at our tea rooms or their food on social media.”

The Fat Boar pub in Wrexham, England has also locked willing patrons’ phones away—and their staffers kept the keys, to prevent anyone from being tempted to stage a mid-meal jailbreak. At Bistecca in Sydney, Australia, their “Digital Detox” program asked customers to surrender their phones at the door. (“Seventy percent of people are happy to do it, 10 percent are iffy but come around in the end, probably 20 percent say no way,” co-owner Warren Burns told The Australian.)

And even one McDonald’s in Singapore got in on the mini-trend, installing small plastic lockers where those who wanted to experience what they called “a fun family playdate” could leave their phones during their meals.