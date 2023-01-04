Discard Your Christmas Tree… by Eating It

“You can use the needles as you would use rosemary or bay leaves, for flavor.”

They can also be blended into vinegar or crushed to flavor gin.

She also recommended putting sections of the Christmas tree in a hot oven until they are charred and then putting them into a blender to create pine ash to be used for flavor.

Another use for pine needles is pickling eggs or vegetables or putting them in drinks and infusions.

It doesn’t stop there either.

Pine needle tea, which can be made by boiling pots of water with pre-washed pine leaves and branches and drinking the broth, is all the rage on TikTok, the Daily Mail reported.

Some even claim that Christmas tree tea can heal sore muscles.

People online have also been using pine needles to make a syrup by putting leaves in a pan with sugar and water and bringing it to a boil.

“I have so much love for the spruce,” she wrote. “They are regal and also taste bloody delicious.”

