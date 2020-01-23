Dirty Places And Disgusting Foods We “Need” To Try!

We talked about a legend passing away, a certain spot in your workplace that is dirtier than most public toilets and deep fried tarantulas??? NO thanks!
Mel Robbins Show:
Hashtags Used By Online Predators To Lure Kids
Mel and internet safety expert, Jesse Weinberger, want you to keep your eyes on your kids’ social media for the following hashtags. Remember; kids often have more than one social handle, so check the accounts they’re following, too:
#curatorfindme
#bluewhale
#bluewhalechallenge
#f57
#f58
#wakemeat420
#seaofwhales
AJ Battalio, has put his certificate of completion from the prestigious Connecticut School of Broadcasting to good use. He hosts a radio program at KRWM in Seattle, he’s teamed up with Anna D, (we’re still not EXACTLY sure what she does but she has a senior at the beginning of her job title so we know she’s kind of a big shot)these two knuckleheads are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour (or so) they’ve got. Follow them and share their journey with real life everyday struggles and topics, quirky people stories and random conversation that they swear was definitely not planned. Listen & learn a thing or two with us! Or not…we’re not forcing you.