‘Dirty Dancing’﻿ to celebrate 35th anniversary with new collectible cassette and vinyl soundtrack release

It’s hard to believe ﻿Dirty Dancing came out almost 35 years ago. To celebrate its milestone anniversary, fans of the romantic film will soon be able to get their hands on commemorative editions of its best-selling soundtrack.

RCA Records and Legacy Recordings announced in a press release that they will reissue the iconic soundtrack with an all-new collectible color cassette edition as well as a 2LP vinyl set.

The cassette tape will come with an all-new cover and honor both Side A and Side B of the best-selling album by “showcasing these twelve classic tracks the way they’re meant to be heard.”

If you need a refresher, the ﻿Dirty Dancing ﻿soundtrack was stuffed with hit songs, including the standout track “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes. Also accompanying that hit on Side A is star Patrick Swayze‘s “She’s Like the Wind” as well as Eric Carmen‘s “Hungry Eyes” and The Ronettes‘ “Be My Baby.”

The cassette drops Friday, August 19 and is available to pre-order on Amazon.

As for the vinyl collection, it’ll come with two records titled Dirty Dancing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) and More Dirty Dancing. It’ll arrive Wednesday, August 24. That is also available to preorder on MondoShop.com.

The soundtrack is one of the best-selling albums of all time. RIAA recently minted the Dirty Dancing soundtrack 14-times Platinum — meaning it sold over 14 million copies in the U.S. alone. On a global scale, over 32 million copies flew off the shelves when it was released in July 1987, cementing its status as one of the best-selling albums of all time.

The soundtrack also dominated the Billboard 200 for four months — or 18 weeks — after it was released.

